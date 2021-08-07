Missy Elliott responds to fans calling for her to do a Verzuz

Missy Elliott has responded to calls from fans for her to partake in a Verzuz battle, saying: “I just enjoy watching everyone else”.

Following the latest instalment of Verzuz on Wednesday (August 4) that saw Dipset and The LOX perform, a tweet from a fan highlighted the inclusion of Elliott’s work by performers in the rap battle series, but that she’d never participated herself.

“It’s only right that Missy & friends hits the stage as she still shocks people 20+ years later,” the tweet read.

Elliott replied: “I think we will wait later on me. I just enjoy watching everyone else’s Verzuz battle[s].”

Aww I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾 but I think we will wait later on me😩 I just enjoy watching everyone else’s #verzuzbattle Vibing to all of their Classics & what they have done musically for the CULTURE!🔥🙌🏾 Respect to all of them🙏🏾 last night was Epic btw🙌🏾 https://t.co/m46kdrUeq2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 5, 2021

In January, Elliott – as reported by Complex – said she would “most def” collaborate with 21 Savage after footage of him singing along to the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle went viral.

Verzuz is the brainchild of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and has been rolling out segments between some of rap and hip-hops best talents since its inception in March 2020.

Notable Verzuz battles have taken place between the likes of Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, Wu-Tang Clan‘s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, as well as Brandy and Monica, whose battle broke the record for simultaneous viewers in the series at the time, earning over 20 million combined streams.