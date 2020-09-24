Mistajam has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra

DJ and BBC Radio 1/1Xtra presenter Mistajam is leaving the BBC after 15 years.

He will play his last show on 1Xtra tonight (September 24) before exiting Radio 1 with his last BBC show on Saturday (September 25).

Mistajam joined the BBC in 2005, hosting a hip-hop show before presenting Radio 1’s Dance Anthems.

Reece Parkinson, who currently presents 1Xtra Talks on Sunday nights, will take over his 1Xtra Drivetime show and Charlie Hedges will take on Dance Anthems.

Writing on Instagram, Mistajam said: “After 15 amazing years at the BBC, I feel the time has come for me to move on to the next challenge.

“From joining in 2005 to host an overnight HipHop show on 1Xtra to turning Radio 1’s Dance Anthems into the most listened to show on BBC Sounds for under 35’s, it’s been an amazing journey filled with moments I’ll never forget.

“I want to thank the entire team both past and present at 1Xtra & Radio 1 for allowing this Black kid from Nottingham a chance to be a national radio broadcaster but most of all, I’d like to thank every single person who’s ever given me their ears.”

Parkinson also paid tribute to the departing presenter. “I really can’t explain how excited I am and grateful I am to take this show forward, I can’t wait to bring my energy, passion and love to drive with the music I love,” he said.

“Salute to my big brother MistaJam whom I wish all the luck on his exciting next adventure.”