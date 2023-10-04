Mitski announces 2024 North American tour dates

Mitski has announced the North American leg of her ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’ tour for 2024 – see the full list of dates below.

Last night (October 3), Mitski took to social media to announce her 2024 dates, confirming that she will be performing “with a full band” and that Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin and Sarah Kinsley will be providing support.

The tour will kick off in late January and will end in April, seeing the musician perform across Miami, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico and more.

Mitski is going on tour next year with a full band across North America. Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, Sarah Kinsley will be opening up. Tickets go on sale Friday, but fan presale tickets available at 10AM local time tomorrow, Oct 4th w/ code: FAMILY https://t.co/VAGqAkTgKc pic.twitter.com/8VfbXNvvcw — mitski (@mitskileaks) October 3, 2023

General sale for the tour will begin this Friday, October 6 at 10am local time via Mitski’s website. However, pre-sales will run from today (Wednesday) October 4 at 10am local time with the code “FAMILY” through Thursday, October 10 at 10pm local time.

Mitski’s 2024 North American tour dates are:

January

26 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

29 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

February

02 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

15 – Boston, MA @ MGM

16 – Boston, MA @ MGM

21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

March

21 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

April

04 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

The tour announcement comes after Mitski performed a string of intimate acoustic shows across North America in September. The shows, dubbed ‘Amateur Mistake’, saw Mitski put on a small, intimate and acoustic performance during which she previewed her new album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’.

Mitski is still due to bring her ‘Amateur Mistake’ intimate tour to Europe and the UK this month. Check out her list of tour dates here.

Mitski released her latest album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ on September 15. The record scored a four-star review, with Mia Hughes writing for NME: “The choices and the arrangements on ‘The Land is Inhospitable…’ are some of Mitski’s most complex and richest, yet they translate to such simplicity, a statement that there is pain and love and that’s it. Those are the ingredients with which we make everything.”