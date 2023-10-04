Mitski announces 2024 North American tour dates

Mitski has announced the North American leg of her ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’ tour for 2024 – see the full list of dates below.
Last night (October 3), Mitski took to social media to announce her 2024 dates, confirming that she will be performing “with a full band” and that Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin and Sarah Kinsley will be providing support.
The tour will kick off in late January and will end in April, seeing the musician perform across Miami, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico and more.
Mitski is going on tour next year with a full band across North America. Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, Sarah Kinsley will be opening up. Tickets go on sale Friday, but fan presale tickets available at 10AM local time tomorrow, Oct 4th w/ code: FAMILY https://t.co/VAGqAkTgKc pic.twitter.com/8VfbXNvvcw
— mitski (@mitskileaks) October 3, 2023
General sale for the tour will begin this Friday, October 6 at 10am local time via Mitski’s website. However, pre-sales will run from today (Wednesday) October 4 at 10am local time with the code “FAMILY” through Thursday, October 10 at 10pm local time.
Mitski’s 2024 North American tour dates are:
January
26 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
29 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
February
02 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
15 – Boston, MA @ MGM
16 – Boston, MA @ MGM
21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
March
21 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
April
04 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
The tour announcement comes after Mitski performed a string of intimate acoustic shows across North America in September. The shows, dubbed ‘Amateur Mistake’, saw Mitski put on a small, intimate and acoustic performance during which she previewed her new album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’.
Mitski is still due to bring her ‘Amateur Mistake’ intimate tour to Europe and the UK this month. Check out her list of tour dates here.
Mitski released her latest album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ on September 15. The record scored a four-star review, with Mia Hughes writing for NME: “The choices and the arrangements on ‘The Land is Inhospitable…’ are some of Mitski’s most complex and richest, yet they translate to such simplicity, a statement that there is pain and love and that’s it. Those are the ingredients with which we make everything.”