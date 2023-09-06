Mitski announces intimate acoustic shows in North America

Mitski is bringing a string of intimate acoustic shows across North America this September.

The shows, dubbed ‘Amateur Mistake’, will see Mitski put on a small, intimate and acoustic performance during which she will preview her upcoming album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’.

On September 11, Mitski will perform at the Teatro De La Ciudad in Mexico City before performing at Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on September 20. On November 26, she will perform at New York’s Town Hall before ending the North American ‘Amateur Mistake’ show series at the Trinity Church in Toronto, Canada.

Tickets to the Mexico City show are already sold out. For tickets to the Los Angeles, New York and Toronto shows, fans can currently sign up for a lottery ticketing process. Registration will end September 10 at 11:59pm ET, and invites will start going out September 13. Any remaining tickets will be made available on September 18. Full info is available on Mitski’s website.

Following the run of North American dates, Mitski will take on Europe and the UK. Pre-sales for the European tour begins on September 7 before general sale commences the following day. Those who pre-order ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ are guaranteed pre-sale access.

You can see the full list of Mitski’s ‘Amateur Mistake’ tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

11 – Mexico City, Teatro de la Ciudad

20 – Los Angeles, Theatre at Ace Hotel

26 – New York, Town Hall

29 – Toronto, Trinity Church

OCTOBER

7 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

9 – Manchester, Albert Hall

11 – London, Union Chapel

14 – Berlin, Babylon

16 – Utrecht, Tivolivredenberg

20 – Paris, Le Trianon

Mitski’s previous album ‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, with Rhian Daly praising Mitski for putting “her relationship with her status in the spotlight under a microscope, deftly analysing the intersection of art and self-worth with the sharpness of the titular tool in ‘Working For The Knife’”.