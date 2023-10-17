Mitski announces 2024 UK and European tour

Mitski has shared details of an upcoming tour of the UK and Europe in 2024 – find ticket details below.

The new live shows come in support of the American artist’s latest album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’. Released via Dead Oceans, the LP marks her seventh studio album and hears the singer return to more analogue and organic roots.

Since the release Mitski has gone on to play various acoustic performances of the record in cities across North America, the UK and Europe. However, this will be the first time that she has gone on a full band tour to celebrate the album in the UK and EU.

Kicking off in spring next year, the run of dates will start with two back-to-back shows at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on April 27 and 28. From there she will continue the UK and Ireland dates with two stops at Manchester’s O2 Apollo (May 1-2), one at the 3Arena in Dublin (May 4) and one at The Civic At The Halls in Wolverhampton (May 6).

She will wrap up the UK dates with three back-to-back nights at the Eventim Apollo in London. These will run between May 8 and May 10 and will mark Mitski’s biggest headline shows in the UK to date.

The EU dates start in Brussels on May 14 and wrap at the end of the month with a gig at Theatre 11 in Zurich. The dates include stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Frankfurt and feature support from Richard Dawson, Miya Folick and Iceage.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 20) at 10am local time, although an artist pre-sale and Spotify pre-sale will be available tomorrow (October 18) at 10am. Remaining pre-sales will launch on Thursday (October 19). Visit here for tickets and find a full list of UK/EU tour dates below.

Mitski’s UK/Ireland and Europe 2024 tour dates:

APRIL

27 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

MAY

01 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

02 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

04 – 3Arena, Dublin

06 – The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton

08 – Eventim Apollo, London

09 – Eventim Apollo, London

10 – Eventim Apollo, London

14 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

17 – Le Grand Rex, Paris

20 – Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam

21 – Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam

24 – Tempodrom, Berlin

25 – Tempodrom, Berlin

28 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

30 – Theater 11, Zurich

Mitski’s UK and European tour dates will follow on the heels of her recently announced US tour. These will take place earlier in the year, running between January and April. All tickets for US shows are currently sold out.

In a four-star review of ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ last month NME praised the musician for her ability to capture “such tragic solitude”, alongside feelings of “sudden comfort and presence”.

“The crux of the album is the dance shared between great grief and great joy; communicated through Mitski’s instrumental choices, both are unflattened and bare,” it read.

“The album paints a landscape that is shaped entirely by these poles — they bring about apocalyptic destruction then birth new life; they exist because of each other, or are one and the same.”

More recently, the singer received a five-star review last week for her intimate acoustic show at London’s Union Chapel.

“The space is resplendent in Gothic frescoes and vaulted ceilings: ideal both acoustically and aesthetically for what will be a mesmerising sermon,” it read.

“Contrary to the artist’s often histrionic performances, this is a remarkably spare show, and all the more striking for it… the enunciated clarity of Mitski’s voice is startlingly and consistently evident for the duration of the hour-long performance.”