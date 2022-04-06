Mitski announces additional UK and Irish tour dates for summer 2022

Mitski has announced details of new UK and Irish tour dates for this summer, ahead of an imminent, sold-out run of dates.

As announced last year, the singer-songwriter will tour new album ‘Laurel Hell’ in the UK and Europe later this month, ending on April 29 with a London gig at Brixton Academy.

Mitski will touch down in the UK on April 21 for gigs in Bristol, Leeds and Glasgow before visiting Dublin, Manchester and London. You can find tickets here. A run of European concerts is then scheduled to follow between April 30 and May 19.

Mitski is also due to support Harry Styles at a run of UK stadium shows in June as well as headline new Margate festival LEISURE, and will play a series of new headline shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe around these dates. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, April 8.

See the full list of new and existing dates below, and pick up tickets for all dates here.

APRIL 2022

21 – Marble Factory, Bristol

22 – University Stylus, Leeds

23 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

25 – Vicar Street, Dublin

26 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

28 – The Roundhouse, London

29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

30 – Botanique, Brussels

MAY 2022

2 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

3 – Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris

5 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

6 – Mascotte, Zurich

7 – Les Docks, Lausanne

9 – Metropol, Berlin

10 – Vega, Copenhagen

11 – Nalen, Stockholm

12t – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo

14 – Fabrik, Hamburg

15 – Stollwerck, Cologne

17 – WUK, Vienna

18 – Rock Café, Prague

19 – Strom, Munich

JUNE 2022

11 – Glasgow, Ibrox (with Harry Styles)

12 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

13 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

15 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Harry Styles)

16 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Harry Styles)

18 – London, Wembley Stadium (with Harry Styles)

19 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Harry Styles)

21 – Cardiff, Great Hall

22 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

24 – Margate, Dreamland (LEISURE Festival)

28 – Utrecht, Tivoli

30 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

Last month, Mitski was forced to postpone two shows on the US leg of her ‘Laurel Hell’ tour due to a positive COVID-19 test in her touring party. The gigs, at Radio City Music Hall in New York and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, have been rescheduled for July.