Mitski announces additional UK and Irish tour dates for summer 2022

Mitski has announced details of new UK and Irish tour dates for this summer, ahead of an imminent, sold-out run of dates.
As announced last year, the singer-songwriter will tour new album ‘Laurel Hell’ in the UK and Europe later this month, ending on April 29 with a London gig at Brixton Academy.
Mitski will touch down in the UK on April 21 for gigs in Bristol, Leeds and Glasgow before visiting Dublin, Manchester and London. You can find tickets here. A run of European concerts is then scheduled to follow between April 30 and May 19.
Mitski is also due to support Harry Styles at a run of UK stadium shows in June as well as headline new Margate festival LEISURE, and will play a series of new headline shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe around these dates. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, April 8.
See the full list of new and existing dates below, and pick up tickets for all dates here.
APRIL 2022
21 – Marble Factory, Bristol
22 – University Stylus, Leeds
23 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow
25 – Vicar Street, Dublin
26 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
28 – The Roundhouse, London
29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
30 – Botanique, Brussels
MAY 2022
2 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
3 – Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris
5 – Paradiso, Amsterdam
6 – Mascotte, Zurich
7 – Les Docks, Lausanne
9 – Metropol, Berlin
10 – Vega, Copenhagen
11 – Nalen, Stockholm
12t – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo
14 – Fabrik, Hamburg
15 – Stollwerck, Cologne
17 – WUK, Vienna
18 – Rock Café, Prague
19 – Strom, Munich
JUNE 2022
11 – Glasgow, Ibrox (with Harry Styles)
12 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
13 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
15 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Harry Styles)
16 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Harry Styles)
18 – London, Wembley Stadium (with Harry Styles)
19 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Harry Styles)
21 – Cardiff, Great Hall
22 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
24 – Margate, Dreamland (LEISURE Festival)
28 – Utrecht, Tivoli
30 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall
Last month, Mitski was forced to postpone two shows on the US leg of her ‘Laurel Hell’ tour due to a positive COVID-19 test in her touring party. The gigs, at Radio City Music Hall in New York and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, have been rescheduled for July.