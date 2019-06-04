Mitski announces details of her “last show indefinitely”

The musician will cease touring in September

Mitski has announced details of what will be her “last show indefinitely”, according to the musician.

The Dead Oceans-signed star will perform at Summerstage in New York’s Central Park on September 7, where she will be joined by support act Lucy Dacus.

Tweeting about the gig, Mitski wrote: “This will be my last show indefinitely, and I’m glad it’s ending in NY where I came up.”

When a fan responded, asking, “You’ve been on the road for what…five years?”, she replied: “Yeah. It’s time to be a human again. And have a place to live.” She also clarified that all shows she is booked to play before September will go ahead as planned.

Tickets for the New York gig will go on general sale at 10am EDT on Friday (June 7) and will be available to purchase from Mitski’s official website.

Earlier this year, the musician responded after her fans accused Mac Demarco of “copying” her on his album, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’. Mitski’s latest album, released in 2018, is titled ‘Be The Cowboy’. The two records also both featured singles called ‘Nobody’.

“I’m 100% sure Mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!” Mitski responded on Twitter. “What’s wild is we have the same PR, so I LOVE my personal conspiracy theory that she heard the album+track titles but kept quiet thinking maybe some Mac fans will mistakenly find me loll.”

In a four-star review of ‘Be The Cowboy’, NME wrote: “On her fifth record, the American-Japanese songwriter conducts grander musical theatrics and tacks an abstract self-portrait to the wall. We hear seemingly personal confessions of toxic love on and plenty of starkly comic truths, but the album is full of other voices or, indeed, dramatisations of the 27-year-old’s personality.”