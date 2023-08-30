Mitski announces listening parties for her new album along with film screenings

Mitski has announced listening parties for her upcoming LP ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, along with film screenings.

The music and film double features will occur next week on Thursday, September 7. These events will be presented in movie theatres in eight international cities, including Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Nashville, Sydney, and New York — plus one planetarium in Tokyo, Japan — with the US events co-presented by Spotify.

Fans will be able to gather together in an intimate setting for an early preview of ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ in its entirety. After the listening event, fans will be able to watch a screening of a hand-selected film by Mitski. The films that were selected are Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven, Donna Deitch’s Desert Hearts, Gus Van Sant’s Drugstore Cowboy and Federico Fellini’s La Strada.

Japan’s event will take place on September at the Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya and will feature projections of the night sky as attendees listen to the album.

Attendees will recieve a limited-edtion poster created exclusively for the series. It is to be noted that Mitski herself will not be in attendance. ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ is set for release on September 15 via Dead Oceans.

Visit here for tickets and more information and check out the locations below.

‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ Music & Film Double Features Early Album Listening Paired with a Film Selected by Mitski dates are:

September 7, 2023

Chicago, IL, Davis Theater [Drugstore Cowboy]

Dallas, TX, Texas Theatre [La Strada]

Los Angeles, CA, Brain Dead Studios Fairfax [Days of Heaven]

Nashville, TN, Belcourt Theatre [Drugstore Cowboy]

New York, NY, Village East by Angelika [Desert Hearts]

London, UK, Everyman Screen on the Green [Desert Hearts]

Sydney, AU, Ritz Cinemas [Days of Heaven]

Melbourne, AU, Lido Cinemas [Days of Heaven]

September 14, 2023

Tokyo Planetarium Album Listening Experience, Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya

Last week, Mitski released two new songs, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’, and announced a run of intimate UK and European shows.

Per a press release, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’ were originally conceived years ago, and were repeatedly altered before the release of their final iterations.

She also announced that she will be giving the songs from ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ the acoustic treatment at a series of intimate shows across the UK and Europe in October.

The pre-sale for the tour begins on September 7 before general sale commences the following day. Those who pre-order ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ are guaranteed pre-sale access.

Mitski’s previous album ‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, with Rhian Daly praising Mitski for putting “her relationship with her status in the spotlight under a microscope, deftly analysing the intersection of art and self-worth with the sharpness of the titular tool in ‘Working For The Knife’”.