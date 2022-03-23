Mitski postpones shows in NYC and Philadelphia due to COVID in touring party

Mitski has postponed two upcoming shows due to a positive COVID-19 test in her touring party.

The Japanese-American artist is currently out on the road in the US in support of her acclaimed sixth album ‘Laurel Hell’, which came out on February 4.

This week’s shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York tomorrow (March 24) and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on Friday (March 25) will now take place at a later date, according to a post on Twitter. Earlier this week, Mitski’s shows in Boston were also postponed for the same reason.

“This week’s Mitski shows in NYC and Philadelphia will be postponed due to a positive Covid test in the Mitski touring party,” the post read. “The Laurel Hell tour will resume on 3/27 in Washington, DC. The 3/26 Washington, DC date will be moved to 3/28.

“Rescheduled dates for Boston, NYC, and Philadelphia will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

Mitski’s 2022 North American tour is due to wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee on March 31. She will then touch down in the UK on April 21 for gigs in Bristol, Leeds and Glasgow before visiting Dublin, Manchester and London. You can find tickets here.

A run of European concerts is scheduled to follow between April 30 and May 19. You can find the full list of dates and ticket details here.

Mitski is also due to support Harry Styles at a run of UK stadium shows in June.

Earlier this month, David Byrne and Mitski released a new collaboration called ‘This Is A Life’.

The duet features on the soundtrack for the new A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Other contributions on the soundtrack come from Andre 3000, Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, Nina Moffitt, Chris Pattishall, Rob Moose, yMusic, Surrija, and actor Stephanie Hsu.