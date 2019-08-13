Mitski responds to “completely false” child sex abuse allegations

"I don't know the accuser, and I don't know how or why they have come to associate me with their trauma."

Today saw Mitski reactivate her social media accounts to deny allegations of child sex abuse.

The singer-songwriter had left social media after announcing her hiatus from touring. However, recent days have seen accusations of child sex trafficking and child sexual assault levelled against her on Tumblr and Reddit.

The Tumblr user who made the allegations contacted journalist Peyton Thomas via email, who shared a breakdown of their analysis of the claims with various discrepancies before concluding: “it is my firm belief that this story is a fabrication.”

Responding to the claims herself, Mitski wrote that “the allegations made on Tumblr of child sex trafficking and abuse against me are completely false in every respect. I don’t know the accuser, and I don’t know how or why they have come to associate me with their trauma.”

Read Mitski’s full statement:

“The allegations made on Tumblr of child sex trafficking and abuse against me are completely false in every respect. I don’t know the accuser, and I don’t know how or why they have come to associate me with their trauma. I have not ever been part of sex trafficking or child abuse in any form. “I initially did not acknowledge the allegations because I feared bringing harm to a person who may be struggling with mental health, either by drawing further attention to them, or by involving myself and thereby giving reality to their claims. I hope those of you on the internet treat them with kindness and compassion, and I truly hope they find the help they need. But it became clear that I need to address this after learning from a child sex trafficking survivor that, because of these false and conflicting accounts, incredibly harmful misinformation about the reality of child sex trafficking is being propagated, and existing survivors are being triggered and re-traumatized by the continued and confusing discourse, which I am hoping to bring an end to by responding here. “I am also motivated to make this statement because my family has somehow been falsely accused of being involved alongside me, and for their sake I need to make absolutely clear these accusations are false; they do not deserve any of this. Again, the allegations are not true, there is clear and overwhelming evidence that they are unfounded, that is easily corroborated many times over. “This pains me to say because we should continue to practice believing in victims, and I hope that survivors our there are not discouraged to come forward with their own experiences because of this instance. “Thank you, Mitski.”

Explaining her hiatus announcement back in June, Mistki wrote: “Y’all, I’m not quitting music! Me? Quit music?? I’ve been on non-stop tour for over 5years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, & I sense that if I don’t step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game, in the constant churn.

“I don’t want to make art like that, especially when you’re offering your valuable time and hearts and money to it. So I hope you’ll have me back whenever that is, or if I start over then I start over. Thank you so much for all your support!”

Mitski released her acclaimed fifth album ‘Be The Cowboy’ last year. She will play her last show for the foreseeable future in Central Park on September 7.