Mitski responds after fans accuse Mac DeMarco of “copying” her

Fans weren't happy at how similar DeMarco's album title was to Mitski's

Mitski has responded after her fans accused Mac DeMarco of “copying” her on his newly announced record.

The Canadian musician confirmed details of his next album earlier today (March 5), with people quickly pointing out similarities between its title (‘Here Comes The Cowboy’) and that of Mitski’s 2018 record, ‘Be The Cowboy’.

DeMarco’s upcoming release was previewed by a new single called ‘Nobody’ – the same title as one of Mitski’s recent singles. The likenesses caused some of Mitski’s fans to tell her to “sue” him and share memes suggesting he had copied her.

“I’m 100% sure Mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!” Mitski responded on Twitter. “What’s wild is we have the same PR, so I LOVE my personal conspiracy theory that she heard the album+track titles but kept quiet thinking maybe some Mac fans will mistakenly find me loll.”

She added: “Anyway thanks for the laugh, Mac! Happy release!” The musician later responded to a commenter, saying she agreed it was a “non-issue”. “My god, why is everyone mad?” she wrote in a further tweet. “I’m laughing!”

According to representatives for DeMarco, he had never listened to Mitski’s ‘Be The Cowboy’ and only learned about it and her single ‘Nobody’ after deciding on the titles for his own releases.

‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ will be released on May 10 via DeMarco’s own Mac’s Record Label imprint.

Meanwhile, he confirmed yesterday (March 4) that he will celebrate the new album with an outdoor show in Margate this summer, when he headlines the Dreamland amusement park. He will also curate the full day’s line-up. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (March 8) at 10am and are available here.

DeMarco previously confirmed another big UK show to take place this summer. He is amongst the performers booked to play London’s All Points East festival, with his appearance confirmed for June 2.