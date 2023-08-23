Mitski shares two new songs and announces intimate acoustic UK and European shows

Mitski has released two new songs, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’, and announced a run of intimate UK and European shows.

The two new tracks are taken from her upcoming album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, which will come out on September 15 via Dead Oceans. Last month, the artist released the album’s lead single, ‘Bug Like An Angel’.

Per a press release, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’ were originally conceived years ago, and were repeatedly altered before the release of their final iterations.

Advertisement

Check out the lyric videos for the two tracks below:

Mitski has also announced that she will be giving the songs from ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ the acoustic treatment at a series of intimate shows across the UK and Europe in October.

The pre-sale for the tour begins on September 7 before general sale commences the following day. Those who pre-order ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ are guaranteed pre-sale access.

You can see the full list of tour dates below:

Advertisement

OCTOBER

7 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

9 – Manchester, Albert Hall

11 – London, Union Chapel

14 – Berlin, Babylon

16 – Utrecht, Tivolivredenberg

20 – Paris, Le Trianon

In a recent statement to fans, Mitski said that she had re-negotiated her contract with her label and wants to make more music in the future, having hinted at a potential retirement in the past.

“There are a lot of things about working in the music industry, and about being in the public eye, that feels like it goes against my nature,” she began.

“I think you all might have seen me struggle with it, from time to time! But I am also in a miraculously lucky position, to be able to make music with resources and time, and to have an audience like you who give me the opportunity to perform. Ultimately, I recognised that I really want to keep making music, and I’m willing to take the difficult stuff with the wonderful stuff — like any job, or relationship, or worthwhile thing in life.”

She added: “So I renegotiated my contract with my label, and decided to keep making records. Thank you so much for your patience and support while I found my way here. I love you!”

Mitski’s previous album ‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, with Rhian Daly praising Mitski for putting “her relationship with her status in the spotlight under a microscope, deftly analysing the intersection of art and self-worth with the sharpness of the titular tool in ‘Working For The Knife’”.