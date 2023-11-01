Mitt Romney and his wife dress up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Halloween

US Senator Mitt Romney and his wife Ann have dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for their 2023 Halloween costumes.

The Utah Republican shared images of the couple’ss costume on Instagram today (November 1). Romney accompanied the post with a reference to the lyrics in Swift’s 2008 single, ‘Love Story’, writing: “It’s a love story, baby, just say yes!”.

Romney can be seen sporting Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey and holding an NFL branded football, while Ann donned a blonde wig, red lipstick and a cheerleader costume reminiscent of the one Swift wore in the music video for ‘Shake It Off’.

The costume makes reference to the much-buzzy potential romance between Swift and the NFL tight end, who sparked relationship rumours last month after Swift attended a handful of Kelce’s football games.

During one game against the Chicago Bears at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was spotted cheering for Kelce alongside his mother, Donna. Since then, the pop star has attended three more of Kelce’s games.

Kelce himself pre-empted the popularity of Halloween costumes bearing his likeness, saying during a recent press conference that his “[mou]stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit”. He continued: “I had it when I met Taylor for the first time.” Last week, it was reported that sales of Kelce’s Chiefs jersey surged by 400 per cent.

For Halloween in 2021, Romney dressed up as the titular character from the comedy television series, Ted Lasso. Swift, meanwhile, shared the re-released version of her album ‘1989’ last Friday. ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ includes five new songs, and Kendrick Lamar’s re-recorded verse on the original album single ‘Bad Blood’.

“‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ feels more symbolic than her previous re-releases,” NME wrote in a five-star review. “Not only is it another step closer to having a full back catalogue of albums that she will own, but it’s also a celebration of the moment Swift really took ownership of her pop sound.”