Mixcloud launch new platform allowing DJs to monetise livestreams

Mixcloud has announced the launch of a new platform that will allow DJs to potentially monetise their livestreams.

Mixcloud Live is currently only available in beta mode, but it has received a rush release after thousands of DJs were left with live-streaming as their only performance outlet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Explaining the platform, cofounder Nico Perez said: “We hope that Mixcloud Live brings a little more fun – and maybe some dancing – into your home.

Advertisement

“Particularly at this time when the world is socially distant, and we all need to feel a bit closer. In addition, we are very focused on helping creators generate more income directly from their fans via their live streams.”

DJs will be able to stream with or without video on the platform, while it’s also believed to be largely compatible with other similar platforms including OBS, Ecamm Live and Wirecast.

As DigitalDJTips reports, it’s not currently possible to archive livestreams – although that development is in the pipeline.

This comes as DJs across the globe continue to play live-streamed sets for fans stuck in lockdown across the globe.

Last month, Defected Records kicked off their first ever virtual festival – which boasted sets from the likes of Simon Dunmore, Monki, Sam Divine, Low Steppa and The Shapeshifters.

Manchester’s legendary Haçienda nightclub was also recently resurrected in the form of a virtual house party – including sets from David Morales, Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry.