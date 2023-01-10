Mo Gilligan returning to host 2023 BRIT Awards

Mo Gilligan is set to return to host the 2023 BRIT Awards next month.

The bash will be held on February 11 at The O2 in London and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year.

After taking over from Jack Whitehall to host his first BRITs in 2022, comedian Gilligan will host again this year.

He said in a statement: “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.

“I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

Nominations for the 2023 BRITs are set to be announced on Thursday (January 12) from 4pm GMT. Presented by Vick Hope and Jack Saunders, Bring on The BRITs will be broadcast on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The 30-minute show will include the full nominations list plus artist reactions and further information about the big ceremony.

Last month, FLO were announced as the winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023. The shortlist is selected by a panel of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the prize, which has previously been won by Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Griff and last year’s winner Holly Humberstone.