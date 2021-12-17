MØ postpones her UK and EU tour due to COVID-19 restrictions

MØ has postponed her UK and EU tour as a result of continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Danish musician, real name Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, was meant to tour the UK and EU in February and April, but these dates have now been pushed back to May 2022.

In a tweet, Anderson wrote: “Due to increasing Covid restrictions, we are postponing the EU/UK tour to May.

“Tickets are valid for the new dates, refunds available at point of purchase.”

The artist went on to explain that her US tour dates would stay the same.

Due to increasing Covid restrictions, we are postponing the EU/UK tour to May. Tickets are valid for the new dates, refunds available at point of purchase ❤️ No changes to my cozy little US tour. I’m sad but I can’t wait to sing with you this Spring ⛅️🌻🌙️!!!! pic.twitter.com/MePuBoAEkS — MØ ∞ (@MOMOMOYOUTH) December 17, 2021

The new tour UK and EU dates are as follows:

MAY 2022

12 – Oslo, Parkteatret

13 – Stockholm, Debaster

15 – Warsaw, Niebo

16, Berlin, Kesselhaus

19 – London, Heaven

20 – Paris, Le Trabendo

22 – Amsterdam – Melkweg

24 – Brussels, Orangerie – Botanique

Anderson’s US dates remain unaffected and are as follows:

APRIL

07 Cat’s Cradle, Chapel Hill

09 Sound Money Festival, Miami

10 Jannus Live, Tampa

11 Variety, Atlanta

13 Union Transfer, Philadelphia

14 Webster Hall, New York

15 Royale, Boston

17 9:30 Club, Washington DC

Following on from the release of ‘Kindness’ and ‘Live To Survive’ earlier this year, the musician also revealed that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released on January 28, 2022.

‘Motordrome’ is the follow-up to MØ’s 2018 ‘Forever Neverland’.

Andersen said: “I hope that people will feel that (this album) is genuine and that there are stories there that they can connect with. For me this album represents a huge change in my life. Even though I’m still doing what I love doing, it does feel like a new chapter. An era of my life is over and I’m entering a new one. That is scary, but it’s freeing.”