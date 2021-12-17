MØ postpones her UK and EU tour due to COVID-19 restrictions

MØ has postponed her UK and EU tour as a result of continuing COVID-19 restrictions.
The Danish musician, real name Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, was meant to tour the UK and EU in February and April, but these dates have now been pushed back to May 2022.
In a tweet, Anderson wrote: “Due to increasing Covid restrictions, we are postponing the EU/UK tour to May.
“Tickets are valid for the new dates, refunds available at point of purchase.”
The artist went on to explain that her US tour dates would stay the same.
The new tour UK and EU dates are as follows:
MAY 2022
12 – Oslo, Parkteatret
13 – Stockholm, Debaster
15 – Warsaw, Niebo
16, Berlin, Kesselhaus
19 – London, Heaven
20 – Paris, Le Trabendo
22 – Amsterdam – Melkweg
24 – Brussels, Orangerie – Botanique
Anderson’s US dates remain unaffected and are as follows:
APRIL
07 Cat’s Cradle, Chapel Hill
09 Sound Money Festival, Miami
10 Jannus Live, Tampa
11 Variety, Atlanta
13 Union Transfer, Philadelphia
14 Webster Hall, New York
15 Royale, Boston
17 9:30 Club, Washington DC
Following on from the release of ‘Kindness’ and ‘Live To Survive’ earlier this year, the musician also revealed that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released on January 28, 2022.
‘Motordrome’ is the follow-up to MØ’s 2018 ‘Forever Neverland’.
Andersen said: “I hope that people will feel that (this album) is genuine and that there are stories there that they can connect with. For me this album represents a huge change in my life. Even though I’m still doing what I love doing, it does feel like a new chapter. An era of my life is over and I’m entering a new one. That is scary, but it’s freeing.”