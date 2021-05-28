MØ returns with euphoric new single ‘Live To Survive’

MØ has returned with a brand new single – watch the video for the SG Lewis-produced ‘Live To Survive’.

The song, teased earlier this month by the Danish singer, is her first music since the release of her second album ‘Forever Neverland’ in 2018.

In a statement about the new song, the singer – real name Karen Marie Ørsted – said ‘Live To Survive’ is “very much about pulling yourself through a shitty time and coming back stronger on the other side.

Advertisement

“But it’s also about forgiving yourself for those mistakes. It’s going to happen a few times in your life, so you need to get back on the horse.”

Watch the video for the new track below.

MØ’s second album, which followed her mega-hit collaboration with Major Lazer, ‘Lean On’, dropped in 2018.

A four-star NME review of the album said: “Equally inspired by the Spice Girls and Sonic Youth, MØ is an intriguingly offbeat artist with a very modern, streaming era problem: her biggest hits by far have been features on other people’s songs, namely the Major Lazer bangers ‘Lean On’ and ‘Cold Water’.”

“On this evidence, though, MØ’s own music deserves to find a wider audience. By turns anthemic, experimental and boldly poptastic, ‘Forever Neverland’ hits multiple grooves, proving she’s a fascinating, multifaceted musician in her own right. As an artist, she’s much more than someone to lean on.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, MØ reunited with Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire to release ‘Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix’. MØ described the remix album as a “mix of some of my old favourites, new favourites, some B-sides and a recent cover I did of one of my favourite songs in the world!”