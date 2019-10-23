Listen to MØ’s cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’

The track will feature on her upcoming mix project with Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire

MØ has released her new cover of the Smashing Pumpkins‘ classic ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ — you can listen to the track below.

The track will feature on MØ and Walshy Fire’s, who is part of Major Lazer, new project ‘Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix’, which MØ has described as being “a mix of some of my old favourites, new favourites, some B-sides and a recent cover I did of one of my favourite songs in the world!”

That cover has now been released with MØ taking on ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’, which featured on the Pumpkins’ 1995 album ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’. You can hear the cover below.

‘Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix’ is set for release on November 1, and you can see its tracklist and MØ’s Instagram post about the project below.

1. MØ: “On & On (Mixed)”

2. MØ: “Blur (Mixed)”

3. MØ:“Kamikaze (Mixed)”

4. MØ: “Pilgrim (Mixed)”

5. MØ: “XXX 88 (Mixed)” [ft. Diplo]

6. Charli XCX: “Porsche (Mixed)” [ft. MØ]

7. MØ: “Turn My Heart to Stone (Mixed)”

8. MØ: “Bullet With Butterfly Wings (Mixed)”

9. MØ: “Freedom (#1) (Mixed)”

10. MØ: “Nostalgia (Mixed)”

11. MØ: “Beautiful Wreck (Mixed)”

12. MØ: “Nights With You (Mixed)”

13. MØ / Diplo: “Sun in Our Eyes (Mixed)”

14. Snakehips / MØ: “Don’t Leave (Mixed)”

15. MØ: “Red Wine (Mixed)” [ft. Empress Of]

16. MØ: “Way Down (Mixed)”

17. MØ: “Final Song (Mixed)”

MØ’s last studio album, ‘Forever Neverland’, was released back in October 2018. Earlier this year, her theme tune for the recently launched Moomins TV show was released.