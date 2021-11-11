Dave, Little Simz and Arlo Parks among nominees for MOBO Awards 2021

The MOBO Awards has announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony, with Dave, Ghetts, Little Simz and Arlo Parks leading the way.

The annual celebration of Black music and culture will return on Sunday, December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena, with the event set to be live-streamed on YouTube and air on the BBC.

Dave is up for five awards in 2021 including Best Male Act, Album Of The Year (‘We’re All Alone in This Together’) and Best Hip Hop Act. Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, meanwhile, are each up for three gongs including Best Female Act.

Sol and Parks are also up for Album Of The Year with ‘Mother’ and ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ respectively, and share the category with Celeste (‘Not Your Muse’), Ghetts (‘Conflict Of Interest’) and Headie One (‘Edna’).

Elsewhere, Central Cee has received four nods: Best Male Act, Song Of The Year (‘Commitment Issues’), Best Newcomer and Best Drill Act. He appears in the Best Newcomer category alongside Joy Crookes, BERWYN and more.

The Best International Act category includes the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic.

“This year’s crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media.

“Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!”

Public voting for the MOBOs 2021 is open here, with tickets to the live ceremony available to purchase here. The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Male Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best Female Act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

Cleo Sol – ‘Mother’

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Headie One – ‘Edna’

Song of the Year – in Association With Coventry Building Society

A1 X J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Central Cee – ‘Commitment Issues’

Dave Feat. Stormzy – ‘Clash’

Enny Feat. Amia Brave – ‘Peng Black Girls’

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – ‘My Family’

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3×3), Fivio Foreign & Zt (3×3) – ‘Body (Remix)’

Best Newcomer – in Association With Asos

Arlo Parks

Arrdee

Backroad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

Pinkpantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the Year

Bree Runway – ‘Hot Hot’ (Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)

Fredo Feat. Dave – ‘Money Talks’ (Directed by Edem Wornoo)

Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – ‘Woman’ (Directed by Little Simz)

M1llionz – ‘lagga’ (Directed by Teeeezy C)

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – ‘My Family’ (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Slowthai Feat. A$ap Rocky – ‘Mazza’ (Directed by the Rest)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

Best Grime Act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

Best Hip Hop Act

Dave

D-block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slow Thai

Best Drill Act – in Association With Trench

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

Sr

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best International Act



Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best Performance in a TV show/film

Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah

Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-Lecointe in Small Axe

Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best Media Personality



Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

Best Gospel Act – in Association With Premier Gospel

Calledout Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

S.o.

Best African Music Act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

Nsg

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best Jazz Act

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet

Best Producer – in Association With Complex Uk

Gotcha

Jae 5

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

TSB