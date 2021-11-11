Dave, Little Simz and Arlo Parks among nominees for MOBO Awards 2021

The MOBO Awards has announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony, with Dave, Ghetts, Little Simz and Arlo Parks leading the way.
The annual celebration of Black music and culture will return on Sunday, December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena, with the event set to be live-streamed on YouTube and air on the BBC.
Dave is up for five awards in 2021 including Best Male Act, Album Of The Year (‘We’re All Alone in This Together’) and Best Hip Hop Act. Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, meanwhile, are each up for three gongs including Best Female Act.
Sol and Parks are also up for Album Of The Year with ‘Mother’ and ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ respectively, and share the category with Celeste (‘Not Your Muse’), Ghetts (‘Conflict Of Interest’) and Headie One (‘Edna’).
Elsewhere, Central Cee has received four nods: Best Male Act, Song Of The Year (‘Commitment Issues’), Best Newcomer and Best Drill Act. He appears in the Best Newcomer category alongside Joy Crookes, BERWYN and more.
The Best International Act category includes the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.
Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic.
“This year’s crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media.
“Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!”
Public voting for the MOBOs 2021 is open here, with tickets to the live ceremony available to purchase here. The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Male Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Best Female Act
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’
Cleo Sol – ‘Mother’
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Headie One – ‘Edna’
Song of the Year – in Association With Coventry Building Society
A1 X J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Central Cee – ‘Commitment Issues’
Dave Feat. Stormzy – ‘Clash’
Enny Feat. Amia Brave – ‘Peng Black Girls’
Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – ‘My Family’
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3×3), Fivio Foreign & Zt (3×3) – ‘Body (Remix)’
Best Newcomer – in Association With Asos
Arlo Parks
Arrdee
Backroad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas the Jagaban
Pinkpantheress
Wes Nelson
Video of the Year
Bree Runway – ‘Hot Hot’ (Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)
Fredo Feat. Dave – ‘Money Talks’ (Directed by Edem Wornoo)
Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – ‘Woman’ (Directed by Little Simz)
M1llionz – ‘lagga’ (Directed by Teeeezy C)
Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – ‘My Family’ (Directed by Femi Ladi)
Slowthai Feat. A$ap Rocky – ‘Mazza’ (Directed by the Rest)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
Wstrn
Best Grime Act
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta
Best Hip Hop Act
Dave
D-block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slow Thai
Best Drill Act – in Association With Trench
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
Sr
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
Best International Act
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
Best Performance in a TV show/film
Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah
Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-Lecointe in Small Axe
Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe
Best Media Personality
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
Best Gospel Act – in Association With Premier Gospel
Calledout Music
Cece Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
S.o.
Best African Music Act
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Ckay
Davido
King Promise
Nsg
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best Jazz Act
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet
Best Producer – in Association With Complex Uk
Gotcha
Jae 5
Juls
M1onthebeat
P2j
TSB