MOBO Awards 2022 to take place in London next month

The MOBO Awards is set to return for its 25th anniversary event next month – find all the details for 2022 below.

The MOBOs has been celebrating and elevating music of Black origin since 1996, supporting the growth of British rap, hip-hop, R&B, soul, grime, drill, gospel, jazz, reggae, garage and other genres.

Announced today (October 20), the MOBOs 2022 will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley on November 30. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (October 21) at 9am BST – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

This year’s ceremony is being held in partnership with Lucozade, which will also sponsor the ‘Best Song’ category.

The nominees, the line-up of “superstar performers” and the hosts of the MOBOs 2022 are due to be revealed “very soon”. Check out the announcement tweet below.

The countdown for the 25th #MOBOAwards show in association with @LucozadeEnergy starts now! 🔥🔥🔥 #MOBO25 Get ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary at @OVOArena in London on November 30th. Tickets will be available from Oct 21 at 9am 🙌🏾 https://t.co/0QCXIeh1tg pic.twitter.com/SufomSr2Eq — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) October 20, 2022

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25 year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene.

“25 years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”

King promised that the 25th anniversary edition of the MOBOs “will be the biggest celebration we have ever created”, adding: “I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here’s to the next 25 years!”

She explained: “MOBO continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole.”

The MOBO Awards 2021, which took place in Coventry, saw Little Simz and Ghetts pick up the Best Female Act and Best Male Act respectively. Other winners included Dave, Central Cee and Skepta.