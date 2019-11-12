MOBO Awards to return in 2020 after two year break

"We are returning with even more determination and energy."

The MOBOs will return with their biggest event yet in 2020, after the awards ceremony took a two year break.

The ceremony will return to London’s SSE Arena Wembley on November 12 2020, with organisers promising “more determination and energy” than ever before.

MOBO founder Kanya King said: “We felt empowered to bring MOBO back to Brent to coincide with the borough’s Year of Culture because this is where our fight to challenge the status quo to create a level playing field started.

“We are returning with even more determination and energy to support and boost our culture wherever we can.”

King added: “2020 will see many positive changes that will impact more and more talented young people – very proud to be back and to help ensure that the younger generation will also dare to dream.”

The landmark ceremony, which celebrates music of black origin from across the globe, has previously see appearances from the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce and Stormzy.

Tickets are also on sale now, ranging from £25 to £49 and you can buy them here.

It comes after the ceremony took a break in 2018 and 2019, with organisers teasing the “evolution” of the event.

“The evolution of the MOBO Awards is always at the forefront of our mind and we want to ensure that we continue to build on the strong foundation of the brand and its heritage for a wider purpose and bigger impact,” organisers said at the time.

The last event in 2017 saw victories for Stormzy, J Hus and Dave.