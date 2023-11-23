MOBO Awards to take place in Sheffield for first time in 2024

The MOBO Awards are set to take place in Sheffield for the first time in 2024.

The awards for music of black origin will be held at the Utilita Arena on February 7, after previously being staged at London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Coventry and Leeds. Tickets can be purchased for the event here.

MOBO Founder Kanya King, said via a press release: “MOBO are excited to be kicking off the 2024 Awards season and heading to the city of Sheffield for the very first time for the 26th MOBO Awards.For the past 14 years, the MOBO Awards have travelled to cities outside of London – including Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Coventry, and now Sheffield.

“Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating Black music’s present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.”

Set your alarms! The #MOBOAwards is BACK Wednesday, Feb 7th 2024 @SheffieldArena 🔥🙌🏾 @SheffCouncil Trust us when we say this is the celebration you DO NOT want to miss 😉 Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/CssABozjpm pic.twitter.com/91ecsac9bB — MOBO Awards (@MOBOAwards) November 23, 2023

She added: “Now in its twenty sixth year, the MOBO Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase creativity, culture, and excellence. As we prepare to celebrate a few cultural milestones next year, the groundbreaking work MOBO does to empower and uplift underrepresented talent beyond the stage will also be at the forefront. Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game changing future.”

Hosts, honourees and performers at the ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.

Founded in 1996, the awards were held in venues around London until 2009, when it was held in Glasgow.

Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and the late Jamal Edwards were among the winners at last year’s event which was staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

The 2022 awards also introduced new categories for the first time – Best Alternative Music Act and Best Dance/Electronic Act – which were won by Bob Vylan and Nia Archives, respectively.