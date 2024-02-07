MOBOs 2024: Check out all the winners

The winners of the MOBO Awards 2024 have been revealed – check out the full list below.

Potter Payper took home the award for Album Of The Year with his debut LP ‘Real Back In Style’. Central Cee and Dave won Song Of The Year with their collaborative track ‘Sprinter’, while Cench also snagged the award for Best Male Act.

Raye bagged the award for Best Female Act while Little Simz won Best Hip-Hop Act. Elsewhere, Shygirl took home the award for Best Electronic/Dance Act while Inflo (SAULT, Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka) won Best Producer.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Soul II Soul while Sugababes took home the Impact award. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was awarded with the Paving The Way Award and Ghetts was awarded with the Pioneer Award.

The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards took place today (February 7) at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield for the first time ever with comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and presenter Indiyah Polack as the hosts for the ceremony. The night included live performances from the likes of DJ Spoony, Byron Messia and Soul II Soul.

See the full list of MOBO Award winners 2024 below:

Best Male Act:

Central Cee

Best Female Act:

RAYE

Album Of The Year:

Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’

Song Of The Year:

Central Cee and Dave – ‘Sprinter’

Best Newcomer:

Tunde

Video Of The Year:

Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’

Best R&B/Soul Act:

SAULT

Best Hip Hop Act:

Little Simz

Best Grime Act:

Bugzy Malone

Best Drill Act:

K-Trap

Best International Act (US):

Drake and 21 Savage

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film:

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Best Media Personality:

Shxtngigs

Best African Music Act:

Asake

Best Caribbean Music Act:

Valiant

Best Jazz Act:

Ezra Collective

Best Alternative Music Act:

Skindred

Best Electronic/Dance Act:

Shygirl

Best Producer:

INFLO

Best Gospel Act:

Limoblaze

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Soul II Soul

Impact Award:

Sugababes

Paving The Way Award:

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Pioneer Award:

GHETTS

For a quarter of the century, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating black music in the UK. Its 26-year legacy has seen MOBO be pivotal in supporting the growth of British Black music on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, African music, Electronic/Dance, Alternative music and beyond.

Elsewhere, Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and the late Jamal Edwards were among the winners at last year’s event which was staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.