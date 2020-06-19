MOBOs founder Kanya King on need for change after Blackout Tuesday: “We need to work towards a sustainable solution”

MOBOs founder Kanya King has called on the music industry to implement effective and lasting change in the wake of Blackout Tuesday.

Labels and organisations across the globe took the opportunity to show solidarity with the Black community at the beginning of June, after the death of George Floyd sparked movements across the globe.

However, King has now warned that the industry must now implement long and lasting change if its commitment to racial equality is to be taken seriously.

She told NME: “This whole question of inequality dominating the news cycle is not new for us. Throughout MOBOs history, we’ve been fighting for equality in Black music and culture.

“For us it’s our lived experience and we want to ensure that there are sustainable solutions so that we are able to unify our voices to maximum impact and implement the changes that have come out of the many reports into racism.”

King, who founded the MOBO Awards in 1996, added: “There’s an entire ecosystem that is part of this and we’ve always believed in the power of black culture to bring us together.

“We need to work towards a sustainable solution so generations to come won’t have to suffer the same problems as us.”

Earlier this week, King penned an open letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, in which she criticised the industry for failing to sufficiently promote black music executives.

King explained that she was quite a “private person”, but penned the letter after realising that renewed discussions around race had created a “watershed moment”.

She said: “I’m quite a private person and even some of my friends don’t even know some of the things written in this letter. But it comes from the heart and soul, and I thought if not now then when? We’re in this watershed moment and it has become a much needed catalyst for action against the inequalities that exist in our society.”

Yesterday saw the return of the MOBO Help Musicians Fund, which offers £3,000 grants and mentorship to up and coming musicians.

King said the fund would provide Black artists with the chance to “not just survive, but thrive.”

“It’s so important to report the ambitions of underrepresented artists, and for us to provide that financial support,” she explained.

“We’re trying to make sure there’s opportunities because we know it’s going to be so challenging. We want to give them the best shot to not just survive, but thrive. We want to have a positive impact on their career.”

