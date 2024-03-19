Moby announces first European tour in a decade to celebrate 25 years of ‘Play’ – including huge London show

Moby has announced his first European tour in over 10 years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his fifth album ‘Play’. Find all the details below.

Released in 1999, the acclaimed record contains the classic songs ‘Porcelain’, ‘Natural Blues’ and ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’. It has sold over 12million copies worldwide, won various awards and is the biggest-selling electronic album of all time.

Today (March 19), Moby has confirmed that he’ll be hitting the road in the UK and Europe this September for his first tour in more than a decade.

“It’s been over 10 years since I’ve toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Play’, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate,” the electronic musician and producer said.

“The show will feature well-known songs from ‘Play’, but also a bunch of audience favourites, like ‘Extreme Ways’, ‘We Are All Made Of Stars’, ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’, and even some old rave bangers like ‘Feeling So Real’ and ‘Go’.”

Moby added: “What makes the tour most exciting for me is that I won’t be paid anything. 100 per cent of my profits will go to European animal rights organisations.”

The forthcoming tour will kick off with a performance at The O2 in London ahead of European stop-offs in Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Paris.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT/11am CET this Friday (March 22) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday 20) – visit here for more information.

Moby’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

19 – The O2, London, England

21 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

22 – Velodrome, Berlin, Germany

23 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany

24 – Le Zenith, Paris, France

Additionally, Moby has announced that his new collaborative album ‘Always Centred At Night’ will be released on June 14 via Mute. He has also shared the song ‘Dark Days’ (featuring Lady Blackbird) from the collection – listen below.

Other artists to have contributed to the forthcoming 13-track album include the late Benjamin Zephaniah, Serpentwithfeet and Gaidaa.

Last year saw Moby release a new documentary film titled Punk Rock Vegan Movie. The project, which was written, directed and scored by the artist, delves into “the surprising history of punk rock and animal rights activism”.

The doc features interviews with “dozens of punk rock legends” including Rob Zombie, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, and Ian MacKaye.

Speaking to NME in early 2023, Moby explained that he was introduced to “the world of punk rock and animal rights” back in 1982.