Moby gets huge new ‘Animal Rights’ tattoo to mark his “vegan anniversary”

Dedication.

Moby has posted a new photo proclaiming his dedication to veganism, which shows the words ‘Animal Rights’ tattooed across his arms.

The musician and producer, who has been a vegan for the past 32 years, revealed his bold ‘Vegan for life’ neck inking back in September. On Instagram, he said that “getting [the] tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet” as his fight for the cause was his “life’s work”.

Now, Moby has posted an image of himself with the words ‘Animal Rights’ inked across his arms in huge letters. The star explained that he got the new tattoo to mark his 32nd “vegan anniversary”, which he reached this month.

“As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary I thought I’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate,” Moby wrote alongside the Instagram photo earlier this evening (November 12).

“I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because I believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will.” He concluded his post with the hashtags #veganforlife and #animalrights.

“Moby you are on another level,” said one follower in the comments section. Another wrote: “Now that’s commitment.”

The artist’s new tattoos come after he opened his own vegan eatery in Los Angeles back in 2015. His Little Pine restaurant is located in the Silver Lake neighbourhood and serves a selection of Mediterranean-inspired vegan dishes.

Earlier this year, Moby cancelled his UK book tour after he was branded “creepy” for claiming that he once dated Natalie Portman, a claim that Portman denies.