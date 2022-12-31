Moby to release new two-and-a-half-hour ambient album on New Year’s Day

Moby has announced that he will release a new two-and-a-half-hour ambient album on New Year’s Day.

The producer will start 2023 by sharing the lengthy new record, titled ‘ambient23’, which was, he revealed, made “almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths.”

Over the last few months, Moby has shared a number of posts detailing his process in creating the album and sharing updates on its progress with fans.

Last week, he wrote on Instagram: I’m finishing a new ambient album, to be released on January 1, 2023. It’s called ‘ambient 23’ for obvious and oddball reasons (23 is an interesting number).

“It’s a bit different than some of my more recent Ambient records because it’s almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths like the ones pictured here… of course inspired by my early ambient heros…”

See the posts below.

Most recently, Moby released a new album titled ‘Reprise’ in 2021, made up of reworkings of hits from his back catalogue.

‘Reprise’ saw the dance artist team up with the Budapest Art Orchestra and a host of guest artists including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Gregory Porter and Skylar Grey.

“Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion,” Moby said. “To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening. I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”

Reviewing ‘Reprise’, NME said: “Overall, ‘Reprise’ is full of dignified reworkings that don’t offer too many surprises, which – given he’s still weathering the backlash that greeted his 2019 memoir Then It Fell Apart – is perhaps the point.”