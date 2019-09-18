Moby unveils massive “Vegan For Life” tattoo on his neck

There's no going back now...

Moby has seemingly affirmed his long-running commitment to Veganism by getting his beliefs permanently etched on his neck.

The dance pioneer, who has been vegan for 32 years, unveiled the inking by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D on the right side of his neck.

Describing the tattoo, which says “VEGAN FOR LIFE” in a thick black font, he wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet. Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work. And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre…thank you @thekatvond.”

Animal welfare organisation PETA responded: “We LOVE it! Your dedication to helping animals is far beyond the commitment to this tattoo .”

Von D herself commented: “Love you, Moby!”

Expressing their surprise at the large inking, another fan wrote: “Wow, was not expecting that! Really big tattoo on your neck!”

The tattoo comes after Moby opened his own vegan eatery in Los Angeles in 2015. The restaurant, called Little Pine, is located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and serves a selection of Mediterranean-inspired vegan dishes.

In March this year, Moby cancelled his UK book tour after he was branded “creepy” for claiming that he once dated Natalie Portman.

The influential dance producer was due to promote his autobiography Then It Fell Apart with appearances at the Hay Literary Festival, London’s EartH, Manchester’s Martin Harris Centre and Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre.

The book features a section in which the musician recounts taking Natalie Portman for a drink and, later, kissing her while visiting her at Harvard. Portman has since refuted claims that she was involved in a romantic relationship with the star, saying she found it “disturbing” that false stories were being used to promote it.