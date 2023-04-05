Mod Sun says fans “saved my Goddamn life” after Avril Lavigne split

Mod Sun has said that his fans “saved [his] Goddamn life” following his break-up with Avril Lavigne.

The pair got engaged in March 2022 after just over a year of dating, but it was reported this February that they had called the engagement off (via TMZ).

Last month, US singer-songwriter/rapper Mod Sun – real name Derek Ryan Smith – publicly addressed the split on his Instagram page. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote.

Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes later led a chant of “Fuck Tyga” at Mod Sun’s show in New York. Tyga is rumoured to be dating Lavigne after she was pictured kissing the rapper at Paris Fashion Week.

Mod Sun, who co-produced Lavigne’s 2022 album ‘Love Sux’, spoke out about his break-up once again during his gig at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (April 2).

“Ya’ll fucking saved my Goddamn life for the last six weeks,” he told the audience during the set, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

“If any of y’all are going through some shit right now, whether it be heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now…”

He continued: “I want you to know the one thing I have learned in the last almost four years: do not be afraid to ask for help. So, thank you for helping me. It’s time for a new chapter.”

Writing on social media in March, Mod Sun said: “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.

“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Lavigne’s representatives confirmed to Page Six in February that she had split up with Mod Sun.

However, her ex-fiancé’s own rep told People in response: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

For further help and advice on mental health: