Moderat announce first album after six-year hiatus, ‘MORE D4TA’

German electronic group Moderat have announced their fourth album and their first release since 2016’s ‘III’, ‘MORE D4TA’ – find the art and full tracklist below.

The 10-track album is set to be released on May 13 on Monkeytown Records, and can be pre-ordered here. It features lyrics inspired by member Sascha Ring’s trips to Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie museum, often with his infant daughter.

As the album itself was written during the pandemic era, many of Ring’s ruminations were on his worries for the future as he pondered the museum’s antique paintings, leading to many of the album’s songs dealing with “feelings of isolation and information overload”.

Moderat have shared the first preview of the album in the song ‘Fast Land’, which received a striking music video directed by Ben Miethke. Watch it here:

The supergroup – comprising Sascha Ring of Apparat and Modeselektor’s Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary – first announced their hiatus in 2017 to focus on their own projects, and subsequently spent two years apart before reuniting to release more music as a group.

Moderat recently announced a tour including stops at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 31 and Barcelona’s Sónar Festival on June 17. In conjunction with the announcement of ‘MORE D4TA’, the group have announced two exclusive premiere shows in Leipzig and Cologne on May 18 and 19, where they will play new material from the album for the first time.

More information on the premiere shows as well as limited tickets and bundles are available at MonkeyTown Records’ website.

The tracklist for Moderat’s new album ‘MORE D4TA’ is:

1. ‘Fast Land’

2. ‘Easy Prey’

3. ‘Drum Glow’

4. ‘Soft Edit’

5. ‘Undo Redo’

6. ‘Neon Rats’

7. ‘More Love’

8. ‘Numb Bell’

9. ‘Doom Hype’

10. ‘Copy Copy’