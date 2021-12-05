Moderat confirm London show at Alexandra Palace in 2022

Moderat have confirmed a new London tour date for 2022.
The electronic collaborative project of Modeselektor and Apparat, Moderat will perform at Alexandra Palace on October 31 2022 as part of a new European tour.
Tickets for the gig went on general sale at 10am on December 3 here.
The trio has previously hinted at new live show called ‘MORE D4TA’ on their Instagram page before a full list of tour dates was revealed. It will be their first live-tour since 2017.
Fans have also been rearranging this cryptic post to ‘Moderat Four’, and think a new album could be on the way too.
The group have also been announced for Barcelona’s Sónar Festival in June and Berlin’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide in September.
You can see a full list of dates below
MODERAT: 2022 TOUR
JUNE
2 – Paris, We Love Green Festival
10 – Rome, JMF at Rome Summer Fest
11 – Lyon, Les Nuits De Fourvière Festival
12 – Marseille, Marsatac
17 – Barcelona, Sónar Festival
26 -Kyiv, Secret Venue
JULY
1 – Werchter, Rock Werchter
2 – Beuningen, Down The Rabbit Hole
7 – Bilbao, Bilbao BBK Live
23 – Katowice, Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice
SEPTEMBER
1 – Lisbon, Kalorama Festival
3 – Berlin, Parkbühne Wuhlheide
22 – Oakland, Fox Theater
23 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern
24 – San Diego, CRSSD Festival
27 – Denver, Mission Ballroom
29 – St. Paul MN, Palace Theatre
30 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre
OCTOBER
1 – US-Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
3 – Toronto, History
5 – Montreal, MTELUS
7 – New York, Avant Gardner
8 – Washington DC, The Fillmore Silver Spring
24 – Copenhagen, Grey Hall
28 – Amsterdam, AFAS live
29 – Offenbach am Main, Stadthalle Offenbach
31 – London, Alexandra Palace
NOVEMBER
1 – Paris, Le Zénith Paris – La Villette
3 – Nantes, Stereolux
5 – Toulouse, Le Bikini
9 – IT-Milan, Alcatraz
11 – Zurich, X-TRA
12 – Stuttgart, Wagenhallen
13 – DE-Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie
DECEMBER
9 – CZ-Prague, Forum Karlin
12 – AT-Vienna, Gasometer
14 – DE-Munich, Zenith