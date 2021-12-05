Moderat confirm London show at Alexandra Palace in 2022

Moderat have confirmed a new London tour date for 2022.

The electronic collaborative project of Modeselektor and Apparat, Moderat will perform at Alexandra Palace on October 31 2022 as part of a new European tour.

Tickets for the gig went on general sale at 10am on December 3 here.

The trio has previously hinted at new live show called ‘MORE D4TA’ on their Instagram page before a full list of tour dates was revealed. It will be their first live-tour since 2017.

Fans have also been rearranging this cryptic post to ‘Moderat Four’, and think a new album could be on the way too.

The group have also been announced for Barcelona’s Sónar Festival in June and Berlin’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide in September.

You can see a full list of dates below

MODERAT: 2022 TOUR

JUNE

2 – Paris, We Love Green Festival

10 – Rome, JMF at Rome Summer Fest

11 – Lyon, Les Nuits De Fourvière Festival

12 – Marseille, Marsatac

17 – Barcelona, Sónar Festival

26 -Kyiv, Secret Venue

JULY

1 – Werchter, Rock Werchter

2 – Beuningen, Down The Rabbit Hole

7 – Bilbao, Bilbao BBK Live

23 – Katowice, Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice

SEPTEMBER

1 – Lisbon, Kalorama Festival

3 – Berlin, Parkbühne Wuhlheide

22 – Oakland, Fox Theater

23 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

24 – San Diego, CRSSD Festival

27 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

29 – St. Paul MN, Palace Theatre

30 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – US-Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit

3 – Toronto, History

5 – Montreal, MTELUS

7 – New York, Avant Gardner

8 – Washington DC, The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 – Copenhagen, Grey Hall

28 – Amsterdam, AFAS live

29 – Offenbach am Main, Stadthalle Offenbach

31 – London, Alexandra Palace

NOVEMBER

1 – Paris, Le Zénith Paris – La Villette

3 – Nantes, Stereolux

5 – Toulouse, Le Bikini

9 – IT-Milan, Alcatraz

11 – Zurich, X-TRA

12 – Stuttgart, Wagenhallen

13 – DE-Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie

DECEMBER

9 – CZ-Prague, Forum Karlin

12 – AT-Vienna, Gasometer

14 – DE-Munich, Zenith