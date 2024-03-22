Modest Mouse announce 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’

The release comes with eight additional remixes from the likes of MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden (‘The View’), Jacknife Lee (‘Bury Me With It’), Dan the Automator (‘Float On’), and Justin Raisen (‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’).

The band have shared a remix of ‘Ocean Breathes Salty’ by Poolside, which you can listen to below.

The digital expanded edition is out April 5, and a vinyl reissue will follow on May 17. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.