Modest Mouse announce 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’

Modest Mouse have announced plans for a 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’.
The release comes with eight additional remixes from the likes of MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden (‘The View’), Jacknife Lee (‘Bury Me With It’), Dan the Automator (‘Float On’), and Justin Raisen (‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’).
The band have shared a remix of ‘Ocean Breathes Salty’ by Poolside, which you can listen to below.
The digital expanded edition is out April 5, and a vinyl reissue will follow on May 17. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
The band have also finally shared the video for ‘The World At Large/Stiff Animal Fantasy’, which Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock co-directed with Jason Foster. The clip was previously only available on a version of ‘Good News’ released on DualDisc which featured a CD on one side and a DVD on the other in the mid noughties. You can view it below.
Along with the digital release, Modest Mouse will also share a special double LP version of ‘Good News’ remastered on opaque baby pink and spring green vinyl. It will feature an alternative album cover, and come with an eight-page booklet and five of the new remixes will be included on it.
The album was originally released on April 6 2004 and spawned the hit ‘Float On’.
The full tracklisting is as follows:
2. ‘The World At Large’
3. ‘Float On’
4. ‘Ocean Breathes Salty’
5. ‘Dig Your Grave’
6. ‘Bury Me With It’
7. ‘Dance Hall’
8. ‘Bukowski’
9. ‘This Devil’s Workday’
10. ‘The View’
11. ‘Satin In A Coffin’
12. ‘Interlude (Milo)
13. ‘Blame It On The Tetons’
14. ‘Black Cadillacs’
15. ‘One Chance’
16. ‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’
17. ‘The World At Large’ (Enough Love To Kill Us All/Jeremy Sherrer Remix)
18. ‘Float On’ (Dan the Automator Remix)
19. ‘Ocean Breathes Salty’ (Poolside Remix)
20. ‘Bury Me With It’ (Jacknife Lee Remix)
21. ‘Bukowski’ (Congleton/Godbey Remix)
22. ‘The View’ (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)
23. ‘One Chance’ (Dennis Herring Remix)
24. ‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’ (Justin Raisen Remix)
Meanwhile, Modest Mouse are set to head out on US tour with Pixies and Cat Power later this year. Visit here for tickets.