Modest Mouse announce North American tour with The Cribs

Modest Mouse have announced a new North American tour with The Cribs, due to take place this spring.

The two bands have long had a link, with the Wakefield trio recruiting the Portland band’s Joe Plummer to add some percussion to some tracks in 2007. Later, in 2008, Johnny Marr completed his touring duties with Modest Mouse and left the line-up to join The Cribs, with whom he played for three years.

Now the groups are hitting the road together for a number of gigs across North America, which will begin in Baltimore in April. The run of shows will conclude at New York’s Summerstage in Central Park venue on June 8. Modest Mouse will headline on all dates, with The Cribs in support.

Tickets for the gigs will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 18) and will be available to purchase here.

Modest Mouse and The Cribs will play:

April 2022

18 – Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live

19 – Charlottesville, VA, Ting Pavilion

20 – Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 – Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

23 – North Charleston, SC, Highwater Festival 2022

24 – Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company

25 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

26 – Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

28 – Tulsa, OK, Tulsa Theater

29 – Spicewood, TX, Luck, Texas

May 2022

19 – Eugene, OR, The Cuthbert Amphitheater

20 – Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

23 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

24 – Kansas City, MO, Grinders KC

25 – Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

27 – Lewiston, NY, Artpark

28 – Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage

30 – Portland, ME, State Theatre

June 2022

1 – Montreal, QC, Mtelus (without The Cribs)

2 – Toronto, ON, History (without The Cribs)

3 – Grand Rapids, MI, GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4 – Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

5 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7 – Lafayette, NY, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

8 – New York, NY, Summerstage In Central Park

Marr responded to the tour announcement on Twitter, calling the news “killer”.

The Cribs were scheduled to hold their own headline North American tour now, but cancelled the dates due to difficulties and concerns over COVID-19. They updated fans on their plans to hold their own shows in the continent on Twitter earlier today (February 15), writing: “For those asking – yeah, we still intend on rescheduling our US/Canada headline shows for sometime later this year.”

For those asking – yeah, we still intend on rescheduling our US/Canada headline shows for sometime later this year ❤️ — The Cribs (@thecribs) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, in December, Modest Mouse performed their second album ‘The Lonesome Crowd West’ almost in its entirety at a benefit show in Seattle.

The throwback set included songs the band hadn’t played live in more than a decade, including ‘Polar Opposites’ and ‘Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine’. Only one track from the record was omitted from the set – ‘Lounge (Closing Time)’.