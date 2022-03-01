Modest Mouse announce trio of UK shows

Modest Mouse have announced details of three special UK headline shows that they’ll play in July.

The band will tour this summer in support of their seventh album ‘The Golden Casket’, which was released in June 2021.

Modest Mouse will head to the UK for a string of tour dates in July, with three headline shows set to take place in London, Glasgow and Manchester following a run of European gigs.

Advertisement

“We’re very lucky to get to be here, on any trip,” Modest Mouse lead singer and guitarist Isaac Brock said of the announcement. “Whatever this is and whatever we all are, it’s kind of beautiful that we get to do it.”

You can see details of Modest Mouse’s upcoming UK tour dates below, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday (March 4) from here.

July

18 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

20 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Modest Mouse were also announced as part of the line-up for Latitude 2022 earlier today (March 1), with Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol headlining.

The band are already set to perform at a number of European festivals, including Roskilde, Rock Werchter and Mad Cool Festival, this summer.

Advertisement

Before that, Modest Mouse will tour North America with The Cribs in April, May and June. The two bands have long shared a link, with the Wakefield trio recruiting the Portland band’s Joe Plummer to add percussion to some of their tracks in 2007.

In 2008, Johnny Marr completed his touring duties with Modest Mouse and left the line-up to join The Cribs, with whom he played with for three years.