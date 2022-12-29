Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock says Jeremiah Green’s cancer treatment is “going smoothly”

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock has said drummer Jeremiah Green’s cancer treatment is “going smoothly and making a positive difference”.

Green’s mother had shared the musician’s diagnosis over Christmas, asking people to “send healing vibes for my son […] who is battling stage 4 cancer”.

Brock shared an update on his Instagram page yesterday (December 28), confirming the news to fans. “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp,” he wrote in the caption of a post including a photo of the band’s drummer.

“Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes” (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.”

After Green’s mother shared news of her son’s illness on Christmas Day, veteran Seattle radio DJ Marco Collins shared on Facebook that the musician was “currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer”.

“Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!” he added. “Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!). Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!”

Green is one of the co-founding members of Modest Mouse, forming the band in 1993 alongside Brock and bassist Eric Judy. He has been an almost ever-present member of the band, save for a brief absence between 2003 and 2004.

The drummer appeared on early dates of Modest Mouse’s recent tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough second album, ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’, but did not complete the tour due to the diagnosis.