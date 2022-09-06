Modest Mouse announce ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ 25th anniversary US tour

Modest Mouse have announced a North American tour celebrating two and a half decades since they released their breakthrough second album, 1997’s ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’.

Kicking off in November, the band will tour as a four-piece on the road, with founding members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor – who joined the band in 2012 and 2021 respectively.

The 20-date tour will begin at the Wilma Theater in Missoula on November 18 and will continue along to Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and more before wrapping up on December 17 at Terminal 5 in New York. See dates and venues below – tickets go on sale this Friday (September 9) at 10am local time.

Advertisement

For the tour, Modest Mouse are reissuing ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ as a picture disc. That pressing will be available at shows on the tour. The album was last reissued back in 2014 through Brock’s own label, Glacial Pace.

Modest Mouse have released five more albums in the 25 years since ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ arrived – including 2000 follow-up ‘The Moon & Antarctica’, 2004’s ‘Good News for People Who Love Bad News’ and 2007’s ‘We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank’. Most recent album ‘The Golden Casket’ arrived last year, following up 2015’s ‘Strangers to Ourselves’.

Back in July, while speaking to NME at this year’s Mad Cool festival, the band revealed that they’ve been working on new material, with Brock saying they’ve got “seven new songs coming out pretty soon”.

Modest Mouse’s ‘The Lonesome Crowded House’ 25th anniversary tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 18 – Missoula MT, Wilma Theater

Saturday 19 – Spokane WA, Knitting Factory

Monday 21 – Seattle WA, Showbox

Tuesday 22 – Seattle WA, Showbox

Friday 25 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom

Sunday 27 – Vancouver BC, Commodore Ballroom

Wednesday 30 – Oakland CA, Fox Theatre

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Los Angeles CA, The Wiltern

Friday 2 – San Diego CA, Observatory North Park

Saturday 3 – Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren

Monday 5 – Austin TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Tuesday 6 – New Orleans LA, Fillmore

Wednesday 7 – Dallas TX, South Side Ballroom

Friday 9 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre

Saturday 10 – St. Paul MN, Palace Theatre

Sunday 11 – Madison WI, The Sylvee

Tuesday 13 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

Thursday 15 – Philadelphia PA, Fillmore

Friday 16 – Boston MA, Roadrunner

Saturday 17 – New York NY, Terminal 5