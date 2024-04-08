Modest Mouse planning ‘Good News for People Who Love Bad News’ anniversary tour with original line-up

Modest Mouse have been “tentatively” planning an anniversary tour to celebrate 20 years of their landmark album ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’.
The band celebrated the album’s 20th birthday with a reissue and expanded edition featuring eight additional remixes from the likes of MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden (‘The View’), Jacknife Lee (‘Bury Me With It’), Dan the Automator (‘Float On’), and Justin Raisen (‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’).
Now, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock has told Rolling Stone in a new interview that he was hoping to tour the album with the original members of the band who played on the album.
“It’s the only record where I can do a tour with all the living members, all the exact same members,” he said. This is the case because it is the band’s only record to not feature late drummer Jeremiah Green due to his temporary departure from the band. Green died on December 31, 2022, just one month after being diagnosed with cancer, at the age of 45.
‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’ is Modest Mouse’s fourth album and helped propel them to mainstream popularity. it also spawned the singles ‘Float On’, ‘Ocean Breathes Softly’ and ‘The World At Large’.
Meanwhile, Modest Mouse are set to head out on US tour with Pixies and Cat Power later this year. Visit here for tickets and see the full list of dates below.
Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 US co-headlining tour with Cat Power dates are:
MAY
31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
JUNE
1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *^
8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company *
22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green *