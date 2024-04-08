Modest Mouse planning ‘Good News for People Who Love Bad News’ anniversary tour with original line-up

Modest Mouse have been “tentatively” planning an anniversary tour to celebrate 20 years of their landmark album ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’.

The band celebrated the album’s 20th birthday with a reissue and expanded edition featuring eight additional remixes from the likes of MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden (‘The View’), Jacknife Lee (‘Bury Me With It’), Dan the Automator (‘Float On’), and Justin Raisen (‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’).

Now, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock has told Rolling Stone in a new interview that he was hoping to tour the album with the original members of the band who played on the album.

“It’s the only record where I can do a tour with all the living members, all the exact same members,” he said. This is the case because it is the band’s only record to not feature late drummer Jeremiah Green due to his temporary departure from the band. Green died on December 31, 2022, just one month after being diagnosed with cancer, at the age of 45.

‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’ is Modest Mouse’s fourth album and helped propel them to mainstream popularity. it also spawned the singles ‘Float On’, ‘Ocean Breathes Softly’ and ‘The World At Large’.

Meanwhile, Modest Mouse are set to head out on US tour with Pixies and Cat Power later this year. Visit here for tickets and see the full list of dates below.

Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 US co-headlining tour with Cat Power dates are:

MAY

31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

JUNE

1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *^

8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company *

22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green *