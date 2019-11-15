Modest Mouse return with new single ‘Ice Cream Party’

"An ice cream party at my house.”

Modest Mouse have returned with ‘Ice Cream Party’, marking the band’s third new track of 2019.

The new track from the Washington rockers follows on from their 7″ single ‘Poison The Well’, although it isn’t as cheery as the title might suggest.

Instead, it sees frontman Isaac Brock pleading for friendship as he sings: “Well my father doesn’t bring the belt no more/ It’s all right, would you please come over.

“Sure you’ve heard that he mom are separated and he’s gone/ He won’t be around/ An ice cream party at my house.”

The release comes after the band appeared to be teasing something new with a mysterious countdown clock earlier this week.

Modest Mouse’s last full-length studio effort, ‘Strangers To Ourselves‘, arrived in 2015. In a three-and-a-half-star review, NME said: “‘Strangers…’ doesn’t pack the emotional punch of their classic albums, but there’s something laudable about its genre-hopping loopiness.”