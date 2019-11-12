Modest Mouse tease new project this week with mystery countdown clock

Is a new album on the horizon?

Modest Mouse appear to be teasing something new with a mysterious countdown clock on what appears to be their new official website.

The Portland band returned with their first new material in four years back in March, releasing ‘Poison The Well’ and ‘I’m Still Here’ for Record Store Day 2019.

After recently confirming US dates for next month, it now looks like the group could be set to release another single or share news on an upcoming album.

Over on the website, Modest Mouse are counting down to this coming Friday (November 15). The clock, which at time of publication has two days and 12 hours remaining, is accompanied by a number of animated ice-cream cones and a colourful backdrop – the same aesthetic used on their previous RSD releases.

Modest Mouse’s December tour will see them take to the stage in Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, Aspen and more cities. These dates follow a run of gigs with The Black Keys in September.

See the full list of upcoming shows in the tweet below.

Modest Mouse’s last full-length studio effort, ‘Strangers To Ourselves‘ arrived in 2015. In a three-and-a-half-star review, NME said: “‘Strangers…’ doesn’t pack the emotional punch of their classic albums, but there’s something laudable about its genre-hopping loopiness.”

In 2018, Johnny Marr revealed that he would most like to reunite with The The and Modest Mouse out of all his former bands.

“Last year I did a couple of things while I was making ‘Call The Comet’,” the guitarist and solo star told NME. “I did a The The comeback single, which was their first for 15 or 16 years. That was a real joy, to be playing behind Matt Johnson again.”