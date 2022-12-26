Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage four cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, his mother has shared in a post on Facebook.

Green is one of the co-founding members of the band, forming the group in 1993 with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy.

The drummer’s mother, Carol Namatame, shared a post on Facebook yesterday (December 25), asking for people to “please send healing vibes for my son […] who is battling stage 4 cancer”. “He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” She added.

Veteran Seattle radio DJ Marco Collins also shared Green’s diagnosis in his own Facebook post, writing: “Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer.

“Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!). Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!”

As Collin noted, while Green did appear on earlier dates of Modest Mouse’s recent tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough second album, ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’, the drummer was not able to complete the tour due to the diagnosis.

Prior to that tour, Green had been an almost ever-present member of the band, only previously having been absent between 2003 and 2004 and, as such, did not appear on the album ‘Good News For People Who Love Bad News’.

In July, Modest Mouse revealed they had been working on new material, with “seven new songs coming out pretty soon”.

Speaking to NME at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, frontman Isaac Brock said: “I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon. As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, ‘Why does it take so long to put out records?’

“Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but fuck it! I don’t want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I’m really happy with.”