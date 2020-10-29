Mogwai have announced a new album called ‘As The Love Continues’ – get all the details below.

The album, which follows 2017’s ‘Every Country’s Sun’, will arrive on February 19, 2021 via the band’s own Rock Action label.

The record being previewed today by a video for first single ‘Dry Fantasy’, which you can watch below.

‘As The Love Continues’ was recorded in Worcestershire with producer Dave Fridmann during the coronavirus pandemic, after plans to record in the United States of America were shelved due to travel restrictions.

See the album’s artwork and tracklisting, which includes such genius song titles as ‘To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth’, ‘Ceiling Granny’ and ‘It’s What I Want To Do, Mum’, below.



1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It’s What I Want To Do, Mum

Last month, Mogwai became one of the first bands to cancel a 2021 tour due to continued concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The band had been set to play at the Roundhouse in London (February 17), the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester (February 19) and the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (February 20), but they then confirmed that they’d taken the decision to cancel the dates, saying in a statement that “the safety of fans and crew is of paramount importance, and taking into consideration all the information currently available the band deemed this could not be ensured by February”.