Mogwai announce North American tour dates for 2022

Mogwai have announced a 16-date North American headline tour for 2022, marking their first full run of shows in support of latest album ‘As The Love Continues’.

The tour will kick off at the 9:30 Club in Washington on Tuesday April 5, rolling through a further 13 US and two Canadian cities before wrapping up in San Diego on Sunday April 24. Tickets will be available from 9am local time, Wednesday July 30.

Mogwai’s tenth studio album, ‘As The Love Continues’, was released back in February. Recorded remotely via Zoom with The Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann, the record was supported by singles like ‘Dry Fantasy’, ‘Ritchie Sacramento’ and ‘Ceiling Granny’. Upon release, it came in as the band’s first UK number one album.

Reviewing it for for NME, writer Damian Jones said the record “opens beautifully but falls short at times during its second half”, caveating that its material as a whole “works so much better in a live setting”.

The album was also ranked in third place on NME’s list of the best albums conjured up in lockdown, with writer Gary Ryan saying: “it doesn’t define our current predicament so much as provide much-needed escapism from it.”

In the lead-up to their North American tour, Mogwai will play a handful of one-off shows in the UK. Announced in celebration of the chart-topping release, the band have “a special hometown show” locked in for Sunday November 7 at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall. They’re also set to make their return to London on February 25, 2022 to perform at Alexandra Palace.

Mogwai’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 5 — Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

Wednesday 6 — Philadelphia, PA, Theater of Living Arts

Thursday 7 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

Friday 8 — Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

Saturday 9 — Montreal, QC, Corona Theatre

Monday 11 — Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

Tuesday 12 — Chicago, IL, Metro

Wednesday 13 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

Thursday 14 — Omaha, NE, Waiting Room

Friday 15 — Englewood, CO, Gothic Theater

Monday 18 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

Tuesday 19 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox

Wednesday 20 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Friday 22 — San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

Saturday 23 — Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theater

Sunday 24 — San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park