Mogwai announce one-off London headline show for 2022

Mogwai have announced a London headline show for 2022 – see all the details below.

The Scottish group released their 10th studio album ‘As The Love Continues’ back in February, going on to score their first-ever UK Number One with the project. In celebration of achieving the feat, they later confirmed a special homecoming show for November.

Earlier today (June 22), Mogwai took to social media to announce that they will return to London on February 25, 2022 to perform at Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday (June 25), with a pre-sale taking place at the same time tomorrow (June 23) – sign up here.

The band also shared a bright pink official tour poster, which features a graphic of the legendary North London venue – you can see the post below.

We are very excited to announce a show at London's legendary #AlexandraPalace on 25 February, 2022! Sign up to our mailing list before 8pm tonight for exclusive pre-sale access from 9am Wed – https://t.co/RhwtWDA7Aw Tickets on general sale Friday at 9am. #AsTheLoveContinues pic.twitter.com/jpYySrLbMz — Mogwai (@mogwaiband) June 22, 2021

Earlier this year, ‘As The Love Continues’ was named as one of NME‘s best lockdown albums. “It doesn’t define our current predicament so much as provide much-needed escapism from it,” our round-up read.

NME‘s Damian Jones also said that the record would work “so much better in a live setting” in a three-star review.

Advertisement

Back in April, Mogwai shared an archival music video for their single ‘Ceiling Granny’. The clip was filmed and edited by filmmaker and skateboarder Jon Miner, and features images from his own archives dating back to 1995, the year of Mogwai’s formation.