Mogwai announce their own Big City Festival in Glasgow with Slowdive, Nadine Shah and more

Mogwai have today (February 5) unveiled details of their own Big City Festival with the likes of Slowdive and Nadine Shah taking part – check out the full line-up below.

The band’s self-curated festival will take place in Mogwai’s hometown of Glasgow at Queen’s Park on June 29. Tickets for the event will go on sale 9am Friday 9 here.

Big City is described in a press release as “an all day festival, featuring 12 acts – including labelmates, friends and peers of the band – across two stages, alongside a literary tent in association with White Rabbit Books, and a full selection of licenced bars and food trucks.”

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite said of the event: “We are proud to announce the inaugural Big City festival in Glasgow this June in partnership with Regular Music. It’s great for us to have this event in our hometown of Glasgow. It’s an honour to have so many brilliant artists join us for what promises to be a special day.”

Other artists on the bill include: Beak>, Michael Rother, Kathryn Joseph, bdrmm, Cloth, Elisabeth Elektra, Free Love, Goat Girl and Sacred Paws.

Check out the full line-up here:

Last month, Mogwai shared a trailer for their new documentary If The Stars Had A Sound.

The new trailer served as the first preview to the upcoming documentary about the Scottish band – which is set to follow them from their inception to the present day.

Filmed and directed by Antony Crook and produced by Kyrie MacTavish (Super Special, Anna and the Apocalypse), along with Blazing Griffin and Adler Entertainment, the post-production stage of the project is now complete, and set for release later this year.

Scheduled to make its debut in the Spring, the world premiere of If The Stars Had A Sound will take place at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, this March.

“Over 25 years and 10 studio albums – using brute sonic force mixed with subtlety and grace – Mogwai have defined their own musical genre and built a loyal following by staying true to their sound and true to their roots,” reads a press release for the documentary.

“The film takes us on a journey from their very beginnings, in the mid-1990s, to the band writing and rehearsing their tenth studio album in their hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 – a record made during lockdown,” it adds. “While at first seemingly impossible to make, they ultimately made history with it.”

In other Mogwai news, last October Braithwaite joined forces with Elisabeth Elektra to record guitars for her song ‘Broken Promises’. It was the title track of Elektra’s EP, which arrived back in November and also featured a collaboration with Jonny Scott of Chvrches.