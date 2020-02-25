Mogwai has announced three UK shows for 2021.

The band will be returning to London’s Roundhouse and the SSE Hydro in their hometown of Glasgow, as well as Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.

The shows will take place 25 years on from the release of the band’s debut single ‘Tuner’/’Lower’.

The band tweeted the announcement today (February 25), with an image of the dates and venues included.

Pleased to announce new headline shows in the UK in February 2021 Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access (live at 9am, Wednesday 26 February) – https://t.co/n3o5hMb452 Tickets on general sale this Friday (28 February) at 9am GMT. pic.twitter.com/NVeDmZjea8 — Mogwai (@mogwaiband) February 25, 2020

“Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access (live at 9am, Wednesday 26 February) – http://mogwai.scot/signup. Tickets on general sale this Friday (28 February) at 9am GMT.”

The band will return to the studio shortly with producer Dave Fridmann to begin work on their tenth studio album, the follow up to 2017’s ‘Every Country’s Sun’, their second top 10 album in a row after 2014’s ‘Rave Tapes’.

The band’s latest soundtrack – for Mark Cousins’ documentary Atomic – is for the Sky Original drama ZeroZeroZero, which is available to watch in the UK from next month.

Pre-sale for the shows start Wednesday, 26 February, and fans can sign up here. General sale opens 9am on Friday 28 February.