Mogwai announce winter 2022/23 UK tour

Mogwai have announced details of a winter UK tour that will kick off in December.
The four-piece will head out on a run of Scottish dates in December, before continuing the tour through England and Wales in February 2023.
The tour will feature tracks from the band’s 2021 album ‘As The Love Continues’ “as well as classic Mogwai tracks from their innovative career”, according to a press release.
Mogwai will be supported on the England and Wales legs of their tour by Brainiac, who have reformed 25 years after the tragic death of their singer Timmy Taylor.
Tickets for the tour will be available via a pre-sale at 10am tomorrow (September 7) before a general sale will then commence at 10am on Friday (September 9) – tickets will be available to buy here. You can see Mogwai’s upcoming tour dates below.
December
20 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
22 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
23 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
February 2023
10 – Albert Hall, Manchester
11 – O2 Academy, Leeds
12 – Sage, Gateshead
14 – Rock City, Nottingham
15 – The Forum, Bath
16 – Great Hall, Cardiff
17 – Brighton Dome, Brighton
18 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
19 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite will embark on a book tour later this month in support of his forthcoming autobiography Spaceships Over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth, which is set for release on September 29 and available to pre-order now.
You can see Braithwaite’s book tour dates below.
September
30 – Resident, Brighton
October
4 – Waterstones, Glasgow
7 – Rough Trade East, London
12 – Monorail, Glasgow
13 – Toppings, Edinburgh
November
5 – Crossing Borders (NL)
12 – Louder Than Words Festival, Manchester