Mogwai announce winter 2022/23 UK tour

Mogwai have announced details of a winter UK tour that will kick off in December.

The four-piece will head out on a run of Scottish dates in December, before continuing the tour through England and Wales in February 2023.

The tour will feature tracks from the band’s 2021 album ‘As The Love Continues’ “as well as classic Mogwai tracks from their innovative career”, according to a press release.

Mogwai will be supported on the England and Wales legs of their tour by Brainiac, who have reformed 25 years after the tragic death of their singer Timmy Taylor.

Tickets for the tour will be available via a pre-sale at 10am tomorrow (September 7) before a general sale will then commence at 10am on Friday (September 9) – tickets will be available to buy here. You can see Mogwai’s upcoming tour dates below.

December

20 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

22 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

23 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

February 2023

10 – Albert Hall, Manchester

11 – O2 Academy, Leeds

12 – Sage, Gateshead

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

15 – The Forum, Bath

16 – Great Hall, Cardiff

17 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

18 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

19 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite will embark on a book tour later this month in support of his forthcoming autobiography Spaceships Over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth, which is set for release on September 29 and available to pre-order now.

You can see Braithwaite’s book tour dates below.

September

30 – Resident, Brighton

October

4 – Waterstones, Glasgow

7 – Rough Trade East, London

12 – Monorail, Glasgow

13 – Toppings, Edinburgh

November

5 – Crossing Borders (NL)

12 – Louder Than Words Festival, Manchester