The longlist for the Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) Award has been revealed for 2021 – see the 20 nominees below.

The annual award pays tribute to the best in Scottish music, and this year’s award will be handed out at a live ceremony at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on October 23.

Among the nominees for this year’s award are Biffy Clyro with ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, Mogwai for their Number One and Mercury-nominated album ‘As The Love Continues’, The Ninth Wave’s ‘Happy Days!’, The Snuts for ‘W.L.’ and more.

Advertisement

See the full SAY Award 2021 shortlist below:

AiiTee – ‘Love Don’t Fall’

Andrew Wasylyk – ‘Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation’

Arab Strap – ‘As Days Get Dark’

Bemz – ‘Saint of Lost Causes’

Biffy Clyro – ‘A Celebration of Endings’

Carla J. Easton – ‘WEIRDO’

Erland Cooper – ‘Landform (Feat. Marta Salogni)’

Fergus McCreadie – ‘Cairn’

Jenny Sturgeon – ‘The Living Mountain’

Joesef – ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’

Kübler Ross – ‘Kübler Ross’

Lizzie Reid – ‘Cubicle’

Matt Carmichael – ‘Where Will the River Flow’

Mogwai – ‘As The Love Continues’

Paul Towndrow – ‘Deepening The River’

Rachel Newton – ‘To The Awe’

Stanley Odd – ‘STAY ODD’

TAAHLIAH – ‘Angelica’

The Ninth Wave – ‘Happy Days!’

The Snuts – ‘W.L.’

The 2020 Scottish Album Of The Year award was won by Nova for her debut record ‘Re-Up’. The 24-year-old became both the first rap artist to pick up the prize, as well as the youngest in its history.

Nova, real name Shaheeda Sinckler, picked up the trophy and £20,000 prize remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.