Mogwai have cancelled three of their planned UK shows for February 2021 as a result of the continuing uncertainty over the return of live music during the coronavirus pandemic.

The band had been set to play at the Roundhouse in London (February 17), the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester (February 19) and the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (February 20).

But this afternoon (September 28) Mogwai confirmed that they had now taken the decision to cancel those live dates, saying in a statement that “the safety of fans and crew is of paramount importance, and taking into consideration all the information currently available the band deemed this could not be ensured by February”.

Mogwai said that the decision to axe the three dates was “one of the hardest decisions we’ve taken as a band”.

We are very sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel our February 2021 UK shows. Refunds are available from point of purchase.

Full info: https://t.co/PCzUffBHhT pic.twitter.com/axN9BY6yOj — Mogwai (@mogwaiband) September 28, 2020

“Our fans and crew safety is our biggest concern and it seemed the best thing for all for us to wait until the health situation is clearer before announcing new dates,” a statement from the band reads. “It might be the case that the way we (and everyone) play live music will change in the future and it’s important that our future plans reflect that.

“We have used the year since we last played live to write and record new music and will be sharing that with you all soon.”

The three shows in question are not currently being rescheduled, and refunds are available at the point of purchase. However, the band added that “new shows will be announced as soon as it is safe and previous ticket holders will be given first access to tickets”.

You can find out more about Mogwai’s tour cancellation here.

