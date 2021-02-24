This week’s album chart battle between Mogwai and Ghetts is heating up, with celebrity endorsements and tank stunts heightening the anticipation ahead of the big reveal of the final chart on Friday (February 26).

The two artists are vying for this week’s number one album in the UK, with Mogwai’s ‘As The Love Continues’ leading Ghetts’ ‘Conflict Of Interest’ by just 2,500 chart sales (via The Official Charts Company).

Mogwai have received support for their cause this week from Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood, who tweeted “come on folks!” in reply to frontman Stuart Braithwaite’s plea to fans to help Mogwai earn their first-ever UK number one album.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Wood’s endorsement, Braithwaite said: “I often wondered what it would take to get my band mates genuinely excited about something. The answer it seems, is Frodo tweeting about our album being number 1 in the midweeks.”

I often wondered what it would take to get my band mates genuinely excited about something. The answer it seems, is Frodo tweeting about our album being number 1 in the midweeks. Posted by Stuart Braithwaite on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Ghetts, meanwhile, saw his new album enjoy its biggest day of chart sales yesterday (February 23) as it racked up strong returns in terms of streams and downloads. ‘Conflict Of Interest’ is now at number two in the charts, just behind Mogwai’s ‘As The Love Continues’.

As part of his ongoing #Ghetts4Number1 campaign, the rapper was pictured earlier today (February 24) on top of an armoured tank in London in a bid to further boost the promotion of his album.

Writing yesterday about the chart battle, Ghetts told his Instagram followers that the evolution of his career “has been amazing: everything I’ve gone through is for a reason and I believe that”.

Advertisement

“God’s timing is everything, and who God bless no man can curse, with that being said who I am today wouldn’t be possible without the support of all of you,” he continued.

“This isn’t just about first week sales, it’s about where we go from there after, how much further we can push the boundaries. I thank all who’ve supported thus far, we’re about to take this to the next level.”

Last week saw Ghetts team up with Giggs for a special performance of their collaboration ‘Crud’.